Ritholtz Wealth Management Buys Shares of 2,744 Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harrington Investments INC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 6.6% during the first quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 17,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth $7,888,000. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 42,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 13,637 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth $3,961,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,413,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,011,000 after acquiring an additional 314,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

NYSE EMR opened at $97.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.73. The company has a market cap of $58.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $58.67 and a 52 week high of $99.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

