Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $233,000 Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 957 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Stryker were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 1.3% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.7% during the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,449 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 6,734 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,681 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, BBR Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SYK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.18.

In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $27,572,883.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYK stock opened at $255.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $96.37 billion, a PE ratio of 69.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $255.00. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $171.75 and a 12 month high of $268.04.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.92%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

