Ritholtz Wealth Management Increases Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 6.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,590 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.4% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 34,004 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,782,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter worth approximately $1,159,000. Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 51,644 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,262,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 77.4% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 77,705 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,926,000 after purchasing an additional 33,913 shares during the period. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter worth $759,000. 89.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FIS opened at $145.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.17 and a 52 week high of $156.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $149.57. The firm has a market cap of $90.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.85.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 7.01% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

In related news, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,111,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,889 shares in the company, valued at $8,683,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total value of $2,580,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,725,784.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist cut Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.59.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

