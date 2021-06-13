Ritholtz Wealth Management Makes New $210,000 Investment in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,295 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOYA. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 58.9% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 429 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 46.9% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 54.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 570 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 465.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter.

VOYA has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.77.

Shares of NYSE VOYA opened at $65.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.45. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.81 and a 1 year high of $70.68.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $344.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 13.72%.

In other Voya Financial news, insider Heather H. Lavallee sold 2,889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $198,069.84. Also, CEO Robert L. Grubka sold 6,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $400,751.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,881,039.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,140 shares of company stock valued at $989,181 over the last ninety days. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Voya Financial Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

