Ritholtz Wealth Management Takes Position in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)

Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,694 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of E. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ENI by 502.8% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ENI in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in ENI in the 1st quarter worth about $139,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ENI during the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ENI during the 1st quarter valued at about $272,000.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of ENI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised ENI from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

E opened at $25.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Eni S.p.A. has a 1-year low of $13.36 and a 1-year high of $25.92.

ENI (NYSE:E) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $17.84 billion during the quarter. ENI had a negative return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 9.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eni S.p.A. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $0.5813 dividend. This is a boost from ENI’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. ENI’s dividend payout ratio is -166.67%.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

