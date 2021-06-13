Rivetz Price Tops $0.0105 (RVT)

Rivetz (CURRENCY:RVT) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 13th. Rivetz has a total market cap of $274,445.78 and $7.00 worth of Rivetz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rivetz coin can now be purchased for $0.0105 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rivetz has traded down 14.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.28 or 0.00059959 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003691 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00022341 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $310.83 or 0.00800448 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,125.15 or 0.08047795 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.66 or 0.00084112 BTC.

About Rivetz

RVT is a coin. Its launch date was August 9th, 2017. Rivetz’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,244,468 coins. Rivetz’s official Twitter account is @rivetzcorp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rivetz is /r/Rivetz . Rivetz’s official website is rivetz.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Rivetz works through the Trusted Execution Environment: a private hardware “vault” on your phone that is completely independent from the operating system. Inside of this vault, everything is isolated – so no apps or software or operating system can see what’s inside. This is where Rivetz works to securely manage your secrets, your passwords, keys, and other private information. RvT Tokens power Rivetz: RvT is an Ethereum-based token that works with the blockchain to cryptographically prove that the vault in your phone is secure, all the way from the manufacturer to your pocket. The RvT blockchain can perform a health check, verifying that your vault’s integrity is intact, and that transactions you send are exactly the ones you intended. “

Rivetz Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rivetz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rivetz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rivetz using one of the exchanges listed above.

