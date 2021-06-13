Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 83.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 49,372 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock opened at $135.83 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $97.15 and a 1-year high of $174.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $130.29.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

