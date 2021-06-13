Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $1.76 Million Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 61.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,310 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,384 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at $234,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 102.0% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,396 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at $837,000. Novare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at about $347,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at about $146,627,000. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on FCX shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.31.

FCX stock opened at $40.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market cap of $59.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.15. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $46.10.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. Analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This is an increase from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 3,422 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total value of $132,842.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,524. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 42,500 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $1,757,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 82,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,425,309.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,922 shares of company stock worth $3,535,419 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

