Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Increases Stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,519 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.25% of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF worth $1,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 619,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,340,000 after buying an additional 4,206 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 618,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,323,000 after buying an additional 13,955 shares during the period. Sanchez Wealth Management Group increased its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 513,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,132,000 after buying an additional 4,264 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 353,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,966,000 after buying an additional 15,663 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 298.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 338,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,022,000 after acquiring an additional 253,295 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF stock opened at $54.35 on Friday. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $37.15 and a 1 year high of $54.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.31.

