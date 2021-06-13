Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Raises Stock Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in FMC were worth $1,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 9.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 0.8% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 11,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FMC by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its stake in shares of FMC by 3.7% during the first quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of FMC by 18.9% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

FMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of FMC in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on FMC from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on FMC from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup cut FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.92.

Shares of NYSE:FMC opened at $119.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. FMC Co. has a 12-month low of $93.52 and a 12-month high of $123.66. The firm has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.00.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 11.51%. On average, equities analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.02%.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

