Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Raises Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 28.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,857 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,158,875 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,031,505,000 after purchasing an additional 463,813 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth about $3,012,719,000. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 8,705,481 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,173,934,000 after buying an additional 635,362 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,029,238 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,082,743,000 after buying an additional 818,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,158,492 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $965,323,000 after buying an additional 712,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $145.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.23 billion, a PE ratio of 59.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.11 and a 1 year high of $148.70.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.19. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $19.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TMUS shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price objective on T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Benchmark started coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price target on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.87.

In other news, CMO Matthew A. Staneff sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total value of $6,282,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 61,812 shares in the company, valued at $8,628,955.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 17,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $2,288,176.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 445,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,888,772.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 156,647 shares of company stock valued at $21,717,282. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

