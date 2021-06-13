Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 402 Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Guardant Health by 895.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Guardant Health in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Guardant Health in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Guardant Health by 49.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Guardant Health in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total transaction of $71,064.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,358.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 72,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.59, for a total transaction of $11,263,581.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,405,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,870,109.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 419,178 shares of company stock valued at $65,042,089. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GH shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GH opened at $120.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 21.29 and a quick ratio of 20.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $136.81. Guardant Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.31 and a fifty-two week high of $181.07.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.33. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 112.70% and a negative return on equity of 30.60%. The firm had revenue of $78.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Guardant Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

