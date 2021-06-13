Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Has $203,000 Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CME. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 86.3% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 3,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,911,000 after acquiring an additional 3,541 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 408,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,442,000 after acquiring an additional 13,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 896.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,163,000 after acquiring an additional 30,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of CME Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Friday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $228.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CME Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.69.

In other news, insider Julie Winkler sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $759,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,511,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.15, for a total value of $432,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,585,610. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group stock opened at $214.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.89 and a 12-month high of $221.82. The company has a market capitalization of $77.01 billion, a PE ratio of 40.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.44.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 41.46%. The company’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 53.57%.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

