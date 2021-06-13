Royal Bank of Canada Increases NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Price Target to C$3.50

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$2.50 to C$3.50 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. CIBC restated a neutral rating and set a C$3.25 target price on shares of NuVista Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$2.98.

NVA opened at C$3.09 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$2.55. NuVista Energy has a one year low of C$0.61 and a one year high of C$3.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$697.86 million and a PE ratio of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.82, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$151.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$120.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NuVista Energy will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Ross Lloyd Andreachuk bought 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,005.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 167,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$410,652.76.

NuVista Energy Company Profile

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

