RR Advisors LLC Makes New $837,000 Investment in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

RR Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 180,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,000. Southwestern Energy comprises about 0.2% of RR Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SWN. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $20,860,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 4,435.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,248 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

SWN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. US Capital Advisors upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $4.75 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $4.75 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Johnson Rice lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $6.75 to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Southwestern Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.35.

NYSE:SWN opened at $5.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.80. Southwestern Energy has a one year low of $2.18 and a one year high of $5.85. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.52 million. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 53.26% and a positive return on equity of 63.06%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 362,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,814,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 150,000 shares of Southwestern Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.47, for a total transaction of $670,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 462,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,876.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 250,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,158,047. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments: Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

