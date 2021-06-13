Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stake in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) by 36.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 204,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,536 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $9,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in Skyline Champion in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Investors Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

Skyline Champion stock opened at $49.24 on Friday. Skyline Champion Co. has a 1-year low of $21.31 and a 1-year high of $53.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.75 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.97.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.23. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $447.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Skyline Champion’s revenue was up 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Skyline Champion Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Skyline Champion news, CFO Laurie M. Hough sold 11,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $536,609.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,731,020.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 105,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.93, for a total transaction of $4,963,598.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 494,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,224,342.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 306,327 shares of company stock valued at $14,817,209. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SKY shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Skyline Champion in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Skyline Champion currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.20.

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, as well as park-models and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the United States, and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

