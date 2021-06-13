Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 74,368 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 83.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 163,338 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,368 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $9,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MACRO Consulting Group boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 5,633 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,653,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $686,000. GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,867,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,554 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

ST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.55.

In other news, SVP Shannon M. Votava sold 794 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total value of $47,560.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Yann L. Etienvre sold 13,546 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total value of $781,739.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 32,158 shares of company stock valued at $1,895,555 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

ST stock opened at $59.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.42. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a fifty-two week low of $34.42 and a fifty-two week high of $64.80. The firm has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 44.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 3.41.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.12. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of $942.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.