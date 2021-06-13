Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys Shares of 327,232 Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 327,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,851,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Stride in the fourth quarter worth $1,234,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Stride by 117.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 180,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,446,000 after purchasing an additional 97,142 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Stride by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 119,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 17,148 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stride by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 58,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 17,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Stride by 765.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 88,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 78,214 shares in the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Stride news, Chairman Nathaniel A. Davis sold 24,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $796,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 315,405 shares in the company, valued at $10,092,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vincent Mathis sold 9,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $295,473.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,322.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 192,286 shares of company stock valued at $6,432,062 in the last quarter. 3.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LRN opened at $30.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.36. Stride, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.39 and a fifty-two week high of $52.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.59.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Stride had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $392.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Stride’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stride, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

LRN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Stride from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Stride from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. The company offers managed public school programs, which offer an integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional services that K12 administers to support an online or blended public school, including administrative support, information technology and provisioning, academic support, curriculum, learning systems, and instructional services.

