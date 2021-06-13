Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 198.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,194 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,702 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $9,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in CarMax by 51.8% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in CarMax by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

KMX stock opened at $116.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.65. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.70 and a twelve month high of $138.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $124.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. CarMax had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 185,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total transaction of $24,337,726.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 392,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,546,231.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KMX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (down from $155.00) on shares of CarMax in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of CarMax from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CarMax from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.50.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

