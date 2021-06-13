Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 53.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,413 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,335 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $10,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,280 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,157,000 after buying an additional 4,011 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter worth $661,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 8.0% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 45.1% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 266,605 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,878,000 after purchasing an additional 82,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 17.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 193,656 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,872,000 after purchasing an additional 29,380 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on CSL shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $194.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Longbow Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.00.

Shares of CSL stock opened at $189.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $186.28. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a one year low of $109.72 and a one year high of $197.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.25.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $970.33 million. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is currently 33.23%.

In other Carlisle Companies news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 12,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.13, for a total value of $2,436,208.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,896,817.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

