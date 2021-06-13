SafeInsure (SINS) Reaches Market Cap of $289,584.23

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. Over the last seven days, SafeInsure has traded 43.7% lower against the dollar. One SafeInsure coin can now be bought for $0.0138 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges. SafeInsure has a total market capitalization of $289,584.23 and approximately $128.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.59 or 0.00027206 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 29.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004068 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000774 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001512 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000314 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000055 BTC.

SafeInsure Profile

SafeInsure (CRYPTO:SINS) is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 20,949,365 coins. SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here . SafeInsure’s official website is www.safeinsure.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

SafeInsure Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeInsure should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeInsure using one of the exchanges listed above.

