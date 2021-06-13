Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGCFF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGCFF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 63.6% from the May 13th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Separately, Scotiabank restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$9.00 price objective on shares of Sagicor Financial in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Shares of SGCFF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,153. Sagicor Financial has a one year low of $3.59 and a one year high of $5.80.

Sagicor Financial Company Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related financial services in the Caribbean and the United States. It operates through Sagicor Jamaica, Sagicor Life, Sagicor Life USA, and Head Office and Other segments. The company offers life and health insurance, property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products, as well as annuities and pension administration services.

