Sakura Bloom (SKB) Price Down 11.9% This Week

Sakura Bloom (CURRENCY:SKB) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. One Sakura Bloom coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Sakura Bloom has traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar. Sakura Bloom has a market cap of $557,571.38 and $80,601.00 worth of Sakura Bloom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Sakura Bloom

Sakura Bloom (CRYPTO:SKB) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Sakura Bloom’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,582,965,294 coins. The official website for Sakura Bloom is www.skb-coin.jp/en . Sakura Bloom’s official Twitter account is @skb_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Sakura Bloom is www.skb-coin.jp/en/news

According to CryptoCompare, “SkullBuzz is an SHA-256 alternative crypto currency.v The coin is both proof of work and proof of stake. Difficulty retargets every ten blocks on a block time of 60 seconds. The Proof of stake reward is HIPOS at 0.5 SKB. “

Buying and Selling Sakura Bloom

