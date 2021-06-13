SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 30,500 shares, a drop of 58.8% from the May 13th total of 74,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 305.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Danske downgraded shares of SalMar ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. DNB Markets cut shares of SalMar ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of SalMar ASA in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Pareto Securities lowered SalMar ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

SALRF stock remained flat at $$70.00 during trading on Friday. SalMar ASA has a 1 year low of $38.75 and a 1 year high of $71.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.07.

SalMar ASA, an aquaculture company, produces and sells farmed salmon in Asia, the United States, Canada, Norway, rest of Europe, and internationally. It is involved in the broodfish, lumpfish, and smolt production; and marine-phase farming, harvesting, packaging, processing, and sale of farmed salmon.

