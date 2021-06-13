Sandhill Capital Partners LLC Buys 199 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Sandhill Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $793,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Boeing in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Boeing in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Boeing in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. CNB Bank grew its position in The Boeing by 128.3% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 121 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in The Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

Get The Boeing alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $196.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.35.

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $1.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $247.28. 9,934,179 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,156,787. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $141.58 and a 52-week high of $278.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $241.36. The stock has a market cap of $144.61 billion, a PE ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 1.62.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.70) earnings per share. The Boeing’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $449,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Read More: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.