Sandhill Capital Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Sandhill Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 249,460 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 4,760 shares during the period. Agilent Technologies comprises about 2.7% of Sandhill Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC owned 0.08% of Agilent Technologies worth $31,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in A. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000.

A has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Bank of America upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Redburn Partners upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Agilent Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.69.

Shares of A stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $143.53. 995,129 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,395,953. The company has a market capitalization of $43.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $134.01. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.71 and a 52-week high of $143.60.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

Agilent Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 16th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Samraat S. Raha sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $127,500.00. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 13,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total value of $1,833,259.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,079 shares of company stock worth $6,544,104.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

