Sandhill Capital Partners LLC Has $1.38 Million Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Sandhill Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 890.9% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 274.1% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.27.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 5,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total transaction of $306,423.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,196,526.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 2,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $128,340.31. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,375.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 20,997 shares of company stock worth $1,223,463 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFC traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.99. The stock had a trading volume of 4,164,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,766,310. The company has a market cap of $77.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.68. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $33.47 and a 12 month high of $62.69.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 20.04%. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.37%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.