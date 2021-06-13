Sandhill Capital Partners LLC Has $1.70 Million Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Sandhill Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,655 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,270,770 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,644,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,432 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 4.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,271,223 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,899,533,000 after purchasing an additional 240,694 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Broadcom by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,758,608 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,206,377,000 after buying an additional 30,556 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Broadcom by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,527,743 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,982,154,000 after buying an additional 964,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $1,735,510,000. Institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.83, for a total transaction of $2,788,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total transaction of $8,053,570.47. Insiders have sold 27,997 shares of company stock valued at $13,239,016 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded up $2.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $470.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,450,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,290. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $461.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.87, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $292.41 and a 52 week high of $495.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.39%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 78.05%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AVGO. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $480.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $491.38.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

