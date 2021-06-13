Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) Short Interest Up 559.7% in May

Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 40,900 shares, a growth of 559.7% from the May 13th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 192,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of SCHYY stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,816. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.83. Sands China has a twelve month low of $34.79 and a twelve month high of $52.11.

Get Sands China alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sands China from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 15th.

Sands China Ltd., an investment holding company, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao-Resort-Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and Sands Macao casino; the Cotai Expo, an convention and exhibition hall; and the Cotai Arena, an entertainment venue, as well as Cotai Water Jet ferry for leisure and business travelers.

Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Sands China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sands China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.