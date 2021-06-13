Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) Short Interest Up 559.7% in May

Jun 13th, 2021

Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 40,900 shares, a growth of 559.7% from the May 13th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 192,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of SCHYY stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,816. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.83. Sands China has a twelve month low of $34.79 and a twelve month high of $52.11.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sands China from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 15th.

Sands China Company Profile

Sands China Ltd., an investment holding company, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao-Resort-Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and Sands Macao casino; the Cotai Expo, an convention and exhibition hall; and the Cotai Arena, an entertainment venue, as well as Cotai Water Jet ferry for leisure and business travelers.

