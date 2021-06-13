Scala (XLA) Trading Down 21.6% Over Last 7 Days

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded down 13.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 13th. In the last week, Scala has traded down 21.6% against the dollar. One Scala coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Scala has a market capitalization of $4.09 million and approximately $13,767.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002578 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.95 or 0.00056604 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 41.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.22 or 0.00163057 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.85 or 0.00187897 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $432.08 or 0.01114432 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,748.67 or 0.99941161 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Scala Coin Profile

Scala’s total supply is 13,967,693,995 coins and its circulating supply is 10,167,693,995 coins. The official message board for Scala is medium.com/scala-network . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq . The official website for Scala is scalaproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Scala Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scala should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

