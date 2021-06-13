ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $759.40 Million

Analysts expect that ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) will post sales of $759.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for ScanSource’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $750.80 million to $768.00 million. ScanSource reported sales of $758.42 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ScanSource will report full year sales of $3.05 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ScanSource.

Get ScanSource alerts:

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $729.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.80 million. ScanSource had a positive return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 7.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share.

SCSC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ScanSource in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on ScanSource from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

SCSC stock traded down $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $30.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,545. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $781.42 million, a PE ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.14. ScanSource has a 1 year low of $18.25 and a 1 year high of $34.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 3,772.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ScanSource by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in ScanSource during the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ScanSource during the 1st quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ScanSource in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

ScanSource Company Profile

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security; and Worldwide Communications & Services. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment offers a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ScanSource (SCSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ScanSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScanSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.