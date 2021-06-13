Scentre Group (OTCMKTS:STGPF) Short Interest Down 58.8% in May

Scentre Group (OTCMKTS:STGPF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, a decrease of 58.8% from the May 13th total of 53,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 221.0 days.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded Scentre Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

OTCMKTS STGPF remained flat at $$2.15 during trading hours on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.11. Scentre Group has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $2.25.

Scentre Group (ASX Code: SCG) is the owner and operator of Westfield in Australia and New Zealand with interests in 42 Westfield Living Centres, encompassing approximately 12,000 outlets.

