Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Sold by Hartline Investment Corp

Hartline Investment Corp decreased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,232,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,137 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,305,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,559,000 after purchasing an additional 80,682 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 116.6% during the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 2,223,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,917 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,516,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,885,000 after acquiring an additional 75,113 shares during the period. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,218,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,710,000 after acquiring an additional 99,714 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $79.12 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $50.27 and a one year high of $79.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.39.

