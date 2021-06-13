Sciencast Management LP Buys Shares of 3,586 Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CPRT. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Copart by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 170,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,705,000 after purchasing an additional 6,859 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Copart by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Copart by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,789 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter worth $360,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO increased its position in shares of Copart by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 2,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. 80.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of CPRT stock opened at $124.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $122.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.47 and a beta of 1.03. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.55 and a 12 month high of $130.96.
In other Copart news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 234,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.10, for a total value of $25,296,697.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,261,288 shares in the company, valued at $136,345,232.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James E. Meeks sold 77,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total transaction of $8,607,533.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,607,533.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CPRT shares. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.33.
Copart Company Profile
Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.
