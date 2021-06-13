Sciencast Management LP Buys Shares of 3,586 Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CPRT. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Copart by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 170,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,705,000 after purchasing an additional 6,859 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Copart by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Copart by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,789 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter worth $360,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO increased its position in shares of Copart by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 2,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. 80.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $124.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $122.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.47 and a beta of 1.03. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.55 and a 12 month high of $130.96.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $733.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.52 million. Copart had a net margin of 34.26% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The company’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Copart news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 234,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.10, for a total value of $25,296,697.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,261,288 shares in the company, valued at $136,345,232.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James E. Meeks sold 77,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total transaction of $8,607,533.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,607,533.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CPRT shares. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.33.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

