Sciencast Management LP Buys Shares of 8,405 Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,405 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Scientific Games by 47.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scientific Games during the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Scientific Games by 14,250.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Scientific Games during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Scientific Games during the first quarter worth $233,000. 85.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SGMS opened at $75.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of -16.87 and a beta of 2.13. Scientific Games Co. has a 52-week low of $13.61 and a 52-week high of $77.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.18.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $729.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.69) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Scientific Games Co. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SGMS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scientific Games from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Union Gaming Research upped their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Scientific Games from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.90.

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

