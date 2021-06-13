Sciencast Management LP Invests $331,000 in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $61,166,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

NYSE:RGR opened at $79.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.89. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.70 and a twelve month high of $90.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.39.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.72. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 17.99%. The firm had revenue of $184.38 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. This is a boost from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.58%.

In related news, Director Michael O. Fifer sold 6,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.53, for a total transaction of $470,719.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher John Killoy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $699,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,287 shares of company stock worth $3,531,447. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

