Sciencast Management LP Makes New $370,000 Investment in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brady by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,644,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $408,578,000 after buying an additional 274,618 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Brady by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,230,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,611,000 after buying an additional 799,210 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Brady by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,342,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,731,000 after buying an additional 137,791 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Brady by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,574,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,183,000 after buying an additional 616,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Brady in the fourth quarter worth $45,466,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

BRC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Brady from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NYSE:BRC opened at $59.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.85. Brady Co. has a one year low of $37.47 and a one year high of $61.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.04.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. Brady had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The firm had revenue of $295.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brady Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is 41.71%.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection and work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

