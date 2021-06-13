Sciencast Management LP Purchases Shares of 11,069 Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 11,069 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gentex during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,733 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gentex during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. 82.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gentex alerts:

Separately, B. Riley raised their price objective on Gentex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.14.

In other news, Director Ling Zang sold 10,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total value of $343,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $382,478.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CTO Neil Boehm sold 2,053 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total value of $73,209.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,405 shares of company stock worth $995,906. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

GNTX opened at $34.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.14. Gentex Co. has a 1 year low of $24.69 and a 1 year high of $37.75. The company has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.08.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). Gentex had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 21.62%. The company had revenue of $483.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Gentex’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Gentex’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Featured Story: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.