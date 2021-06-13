Scotiabank Lowers Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) to Sector Perform

Scotiabank cut shares of Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

ERF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC lifted their target price on Enerplus from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Enerplus from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Enerplus from $10.00 to $10.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Desjardins boosted their price target on Enerplus from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Enerplus from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.94.

Shares of NYSE ERF opened at $7.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 3.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.94. Enerplus has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $7.46.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Enerplus had a positive return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 109.61%. The firm had revenue of $228.06 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Enerplus will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.0271 dividend. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.43%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ERF. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Enerplus by 24.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 354,811 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after buying an additional 69,660 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Enerplus by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 482,866 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after buying an additional 103,217 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Enerplus by 69.8% in the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,290,950 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,138,000 after buying an additional 530,500 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Enerplus by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 163,215 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 86,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Enerplus by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 144,583 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 23,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

