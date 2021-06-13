Scotiabank Raises Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target to C$42.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$39.00 to C$42.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on IMO. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$49.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Imperial Oil from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a C$36.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$28.00 to C$29.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating and issued a C$34.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$38.28.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Imperial Oil stock opened at C$41.24 on Wednesday. Imperial Oil has a fifty-two week low of C$14.86 and a fifty-two week high of C$42.36. The stock has a market capitalization of C$30.27 billion and a PE ratio of -23.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$36.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.47.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$7 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.79 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Imperial Oil will post 3.8718874 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -50.26%.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.