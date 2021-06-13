scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Analysts predict that scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) will announce ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for scPharmaceuticals’ earnings. scPharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.36) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that scPharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.26) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.26) to ($1.25). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.72) to ($1.20). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover scPharmaceuticals.

scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.04.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of scPharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of SCPH stock remained flat at $$5.72 during trading hours on Friday. 26,807 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,530. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.44 million, a P/E ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 0.37. scPharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $5.06 and a 52-week high of $9.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 10.27 and a current ratio of 10.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in scPharmaceuticals by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,591 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 268.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 13,667 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in scPharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

scPharmaceuticals Company Profile

scPharmaceuticals Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product candidate is FUROSCIX that consists of proprietary buffered formulation of furosemide, which is delivered through the SmartDose drug delivery system for treatment of congestion in decompensated heart failure patients.

