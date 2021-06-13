Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its price target upped by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Northland Securities reissued a market perform rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Seagate Technology currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $84.96.

Seagate Technology stock opened at $96.77 on Wednesday. Seagate Technology has a twelve month low of $43.53 and a twelve month high of $106.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.14.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.30. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 88.26% and a net margin of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.64%.

In related news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 24,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total value of $2,347,042.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,028 shares in the company, valued at $4,213,479.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $9,213,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 202,279 shares of company stock valued at $18,751,510 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 24,644 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 11,243 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 177.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,647 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 34,300 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,036 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

