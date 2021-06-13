Sei Investments Co. Grows Holdings in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 15.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 867,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 113,165 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Healthcare Trust of America were worth $23,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,268,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $475,579,000 after acquiring an additional 798,494 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,630,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $458,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885,295 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 3.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,168,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,118,000 after acquiring an additional 210,978 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 73.1% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,658,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,318,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,386,000 after acquiring an additional 568,182 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Trust of America stock opened at $29.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 0.60. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.39 and a 1-year high of $29.70.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $191.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.58 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 7.69%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.85%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Healthcare Trust of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

