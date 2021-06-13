Sei Investments Co. Has $22.23 Million Stock Position in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 44.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 85,251 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 67,135 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $22,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,111,000 after buying an additional 3,522 shares in the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. grew its position in Coupa Software by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 232,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,272,000 after acquiring an additional 43,082 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Coupa Software by 396.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,334,000 after acquiring an additional 128,052 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Coupa Software by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 293,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,517,000 after acquiring an additional 54,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its position in Coupa Software by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 219,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,447,000 after acquiring an additional 12,567 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COUP. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on Coupa Software from $272.00 to $254.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Coupa Software from $395.00 to $381.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Coupa Software from $320.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Coupa Software from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Coupa Software from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Coupa Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.63.

In related news, insider Mark Riggs sold 929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.29, for a total transaction of $223,229.41. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,779.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Robert Glenn sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.41, for a total value of $314,358.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,026 shares in the company, valued at $263,076.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 176,520 shares of company stock worth $43,984,671. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COUP stock opened at $234.26 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $247.06. Coupa Software Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $215.00 and a fifty-two week high of $377.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $1.08. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 45.08%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

