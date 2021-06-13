Sei Investments Co. Has $25.97 Million Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 28.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 483,003 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 105,805 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in eBay were worth $25,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in eBay in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in eBay in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in eBay by 222.2% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 625 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in eBay by 117.1% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 684 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in eBay in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 23,625 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $1,351,822.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,354,145.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $67.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.66. The company has a market capitalization of $45.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.36 and a 1 year high of $67.42.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. eBay had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 71.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.57%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EBAY. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of eBay from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of eBay from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

