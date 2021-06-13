Sei Investments Co. Purchases 10,729 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,696 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,729 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.15% of Gartner worth $24,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,985 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,925,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,377 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,269,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,104 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,273,000 after buying an additional 5,859 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IT opened at $232.99 on Friday. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.36 and a 1-year high of $239.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.52, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.95. Gartner had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 50.82%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Craig Safian sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.36, for a total transaction of $1,510,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,007,745.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Kenneth Allard sold 1,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.71, for a total value of $357,488.58. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,958.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,850 shares of company stock worth $13,887,776 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Gartner from $204.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Gartner currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.00.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

