Sei Investments Co. Purchases 1,161 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.07% of Biogen worth $27,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Biogen during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Biogen during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Biogen during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in Biogen during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in Biogen during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Biogen from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Cowen upgraded shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Biogen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $216.00 to $382.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $374.34.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $396.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $285.04. The company has a market capitalization of $59.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.25 and a 1 year high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by $0.28. Biogen had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 42.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 18.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $3,375,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,919 shares in the company, valued at $1,284,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total transaction of $98,701.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,028,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

