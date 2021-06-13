Sei Investments Co. Sells 28,681 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 271,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 28,681 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $28,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XYL. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter worth approximately $269,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter worth approximately $283,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter worth approximately $291,000. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.67.

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $118.16 on Friday. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.92 and a fifty-two week high of $121.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.78.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.19. Xylem had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.37%.

In other news, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,948 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total transaction of $611,157.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,057 shares in the company, valued at $6,068,106.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 611 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total transaction of $71,548.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $980,009.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,982 shares of company stock worth $2,832,452. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

