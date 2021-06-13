Semux (SEM) Market Capitalization Achieves $314,890.56

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded up 40.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 13th. Semux has a market cap of $314,890.56 and approximately $2.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Semux has traded down 54.8% against the US dollar. One Semux coin can now be purchased for about $0.0248 or 0.00000064 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000183 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00012918 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00008400 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00015549 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00007315 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002793 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004425 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

About Semux

Semux (SEM) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Semux’s total supply is 18,432,369 coins and its circulating supply is 12,712,343 coins. Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Semux is https://reddit.com/r/Semux and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Semux’s official website is www.semux.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Semux is a DPoS cryptocurrency base on a new consensus algorithm named Semux BFT. “

Buying and Selling Semux

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Semux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Semux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

