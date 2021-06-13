Senex Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:VPTOF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Senex Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:VPTOF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the May 13th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of VPTOF stock opened at $2.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.77. Senex Energy has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $8.48.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Senex Energy in a research note on Monday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Senex Energy Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas resources in Australia. It primarily holds oil and gas assets in the Cooper-Eromanga Basin located in South Australia; and the Surat Basin located in Queensland. The company was formerly known as Victoria Petroleum NL and changed its name to Senex Energy Limited in 2010.

